Baolong the Enemy of Nailong（BAOLONG）資訊

Baolong is a chubby blue eggshell dragon with bright blue eyes and small wings who appears in the Nailong cartoon, exuding confidence with a mischievous and proud personality.

The project is a token based off this character, with the inspiration of the project coming from the success of the Nailong token (ticker: NAILONG). The project team found the token sitting abandoned and decided to do a CTO.