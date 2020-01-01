Banana（N）資訊

In the ever-surprising world of crypto, Justin Sun, founder of Tron, made headlines after purchasing a taped banana art piece, sparking a viral frenzy. Sun then took to Twitter, cryptically linking his purchase to Tron with the phrase: "N for Banana." This playful moment gave rise to Banana Coin, a memecoin with the ticker $N, built on the Tron blockchain. Combining humor, art, and blockchain innovation, $N embodies the essence of crypto culture: unpredictable, engaging, and driven by community enthusiasm. Whether it’s a clever nod to the meme economy or a new trendsetter, $N is already making waves in the Tron ecosystem, proving that even a banana can fuel the next big crypto phenomenon.