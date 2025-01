什麼是Bambi (BAM)

Bambi is About Community $BAM is a decentralized token with a community movement that people can get excited about and share the love! We have the support from various online communities that will help make Bambi grow and shine into the future. It’s the strength of this incredible community that will help rocket Bambi forward. Transparent Allocation $BAM is purchased via Uniswap (from ETH to $BAM or USDT to $BAM) — every time the trades are done, the liquidity pool charges small fees that accumulate into the wallet where keys are burnt — which means there will always be funds locked into the Bambi wallet providing liquidity. In other words, all trading fees create auto-compounding liquidity for Bambi. The mission with Bambi is for it to grow, survive and develop organically. Everyone has an equal chance to own and help make it grow.

