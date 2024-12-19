Balls of Fate 價格 (BOF)
今天 Balls of Fate (BOF) 的實時價格爲 0.00106147 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.06M USD。BOF 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Balls of Fate 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 20.52K USD
- Balls of Fate 當天價格變化爲 -14.40%
- 其循環供應量爲 1000.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BOF兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BOF 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Balls of Fate 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000178643469866649。
在過去30天內，Balls of Fate 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0008772977。
在過去60天內，Balls of Fate 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0009712379。
在過去90天內，Balls of Fate 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.03562468452896465。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000178643469866649
|-14.40%
|30天
|$ -0.0008772977
|-82.64%
|60天
|$ -0.0009712379
|-91.49%
|90天
|$ -0.03562468452896465
|-97.10%
Balls of Fate 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.69%
-14.40%
-31.40%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Join Balls of Fate - where everyone can become a hero challenging the injustice of the world! Balls of Fate (BOF) exists in a world where injustice and inequality have become the norm. Big corporations, corrupt politicians, and financial elites continue to enrich themselves at the expense of ordinary people. But in this chaos, an unexpected hero emerges - a fearless pitbull who doesn't give a damn about conventions and the status quo This pitbull is the embodiment of an unbreakable spirit and unwavering justice. He absolutely doesn't care about authorities, social norms, or society's expectations. His sole purpose is to restore balance and justice in a world where honesty has become rare With iron determination and steel... ambitions, the BOF pitbull is ready to put his "balls" on any unjust system, be it financial institutions, political regimes, or social prejudices. He's not afraid of consequences and is willing to risk everything for the right cause In the world of BOF, anyone can become such a fearless fighter for justice. It's not just a financial instrument, it's a movement, a philosophy of life where courage, honesty, and straightforwardness are valued above all else
