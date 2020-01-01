Bald World Order（BALD）資訊

$BALD is a fair-launched memecoin built on the TON blockchain, designed to unite a community around the themes of confidence, efficiency, and humor. With a transparent roadmap and doxxed founders, $BALD aims to bring long-term cultural value to the TON ecosystem. Its primary function is to drive community engagement through viral memes and narratives, creating a sustainable cultural movement while offering staking, rewards, and potential utility in future ecosystem integrations.