BAKSO（BAKSO）資訊

The purpose of the Bakso project is to spread awareness about a critically endangered species, the Sumatran tiger. The Sumatran tiger is a subspecies of tiger native to the Indonesian island of Sumatra. It is the smallest of the six remaining tiger subspecies and is critically endangered due to habitat loss, poaching, and human-wildlife conflict. As of the most recent estimates, there are approximately 400 Sumatran tigers left in the wild. This population is critically endangered and continues to face significant threats from habitat destruction, poaching, and human-wildlife conflict. The exact number can fluctuate due to ongoing conservation efforts, but this figure gives a rough idea of the remaining population in the wild.