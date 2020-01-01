BADCATsol（$BADCAT）資訊

BADCAT is all about fun. While this cheeky cat might have a rebellious side, its true mission is to bring people together and spread positive energy. Join a vibrant community, grab some cool merch, play the fun FAP game, and even help real-life dogs and cats along the way!

In of chaos, BadCat stands tall—one bold move at a time, turning risks into rewards and proving he’s the top cat in town. In a world of chaos, BadCat stands tall—one bold move at a time, turning risks into rewards and proving he’s the top cat in town. BadCat’S a lazy, degenerate gambler.