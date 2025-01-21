Backed NIU Technologies 價格 (BNIU)
今天 Backed NIU Technologies (BNIU) 的實時價格爲 1.9 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。BNIU 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Backed NIU Technologies 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 0.00 USD
- Backed NIU Technologies 當天價格變化爲 0.00%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BNIU兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BNIU 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Backed NIU Technologies 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0.0。
在過去30天內，Backed NIU Technologies 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.1511364500。
在過去60天內，Backed NIU Technologies 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.1167597500。
在過去90天內，Backed NIU Technologies 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.68。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30天
|$ +0.1511364500
|+7.95%
|60天
|$ +0.1167597500
|+6.15%
|90天
|$ -0.68
|-26.35%
Backed NIU Technologies 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
0.00%
0.00%
+11.11%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Backed brings real-world assets (RWAs) such as stocks or ETFs to blockchain rails. For example, our product bNIU is a tracker certificate issued that tracks the price of the Niu Technologies stock What makes your project unique? Backed issues permissionless tokens (bTokens) that represent ownership of structured products. Backed tokens are 1:1 backed by the underlying assets, held by Swiss third-party custodians, and are bankruptcy remote book-entry securities. History of your project. Backed was incorporated in 2021 in Switzerland due to the regulatory clarity the Swiss DLT Act provided to the project. Backed released its first tokenized product on Ethereum in early Q1 2023. Backed now supports issuance and redemption on many different blockchains. What’s next for your project? Backed is working to create the standard for tokenization with a network of protocols benefitting from RWAs on-chain. What can your token be used for? Backed enables clients to access sustainable, low-risk yields while keeping their funds entirely on-chain. There is no need to go through TradFi onboarding processes or off-ramp crypto to fiat. bTokens are utilized by the likes of Gnosis, Angle Protocol, Ribbon Finance, Aragon, and Blueberry to name a few. Disclaimer: Backed DOES NOT sell its tokens to U.S. Persons or for the account or benefit of U.S. Persons, and tokens are not marketed, offered, or solicited in the U.S. or in any other prohibited jurisdiction. For a full list of prohibited and restricted countries and review of legal documentation, please visit https://www.backedassets.fi/legal-documentation
|1 BNIU 兌換 AUD
A$3.04
|1 BNIU 兌換 GBP
￡1.539
|1 BNIU 兌換 EUR
€1.824
|1 BNIU 兌換 USD
$1.9
|1 BNIU 兌換 MYR
RM8.493
|1 BNIU 兌換 TRY
₺67.678
|1 BNIU 兌換 JPY
¥295.887
|1 BNIU 兌換 RUB
₽190.551
|1 BNIU 兌換 INR
₹164.407
|1 BNIU 兌換 IDR
Rp31,147.536
|1 BNIU 兌換 PHP
₱111.017
|1 BNIU 兌換 EGP
￡E.95.532
|1 BNIU 兌換 BRL
R$11.457
|1 BNIU 兌換 CAD
C$2.736
|1 BNIU 兌換 BDT
৳231.667
|1 BNIU 兌換 NGN
₦2,950.301
|1 BNIU 兌換 UAH
₴80.237
|1 BNIU 兌換 VES
Bs102.6
|1 BNIU 兌換 PKR
Rs529.834
|1 BNIU 兌換 KZT
₸1,007.95
|1 BNIU 兌換 THB
฿64.733
|1 BNIU 兌換 TWD
NT$62.187
|1 BNIU 兌換 CHF
Fr1.71
|1 BNIU 兌換 HKD
HK$14.782
|1 BNIU 兌換 MAD
.د.م19.038