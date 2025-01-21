Backed Coinbase Global 價格 (BCOIN)
今天 Backed Coinbase Global (BCOIN) 的實時價格爲 295.48 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。BCOIN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Backed Coinbase Global 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 93.49 USD
- Backed Coinbase Global 當天價格變化爲 0.00%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BCOIN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BCOIN 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Backed Coinbase Global 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0.0。
在過去30天內，Backed Coinbase Global 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +17.7790611480。
在過去60天內，Backed Coinbase Global 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -22.6496943720。
在過去90天內，Backed Coinbase Global 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +81.76。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30天
|$ +17.7790611480
|+6.02%
|60天
|$ -22.6496943720
|-7.66%
|90天
|$ +81.76
|+38.26%
Backed Coinbase Global 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
0.00%
0.00%
+14.18%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Backed brings real-world assets (RWAs) such as stocks or ETFs to blockchain rails. For example, our product bCOIN is a tracker certificate issued as an ERC-20 token. bCOIN tracks the price of Coinbase Global Inc. and it is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Coinbase. What makes your project unique? Backed issues permissionless tokens (bTokens) that represent ownership of structured products. Backed tokens are 1:1 backed by the underlying assets, held by Swiss third-party custodians, and are bankruptcy remote book-entry securities. History of your project. Backed was incorporated in 2021 in Switzerland due to the regulatory clarity the Swiss DLT Act provided to the project. Backed released its first tokenized product on Ethereum in early Q1 2023. Backed now supports issuance and redemption on many different blockchains. What’s next for your project? Backed is working to create the standard for tokenization with a network of protocols benefitting from RWAs on-chain. What can your token be used for? Backed enables clients to access sustainable, low-risk yields while keeping their funds entirely on-chain. There is no need to go through TradFi onboarding processes or off-ramp crypto to fiat. bTokens are utilized by the likes of Gnosis, Angle Protocol, Ribbon Finance, Aragon, and Blueberry to name a few. Disclaimer: bC3 is not licensed by or affiliated to Coinbase Global Inc., and it bears no responsibility to it. Backed DOES NOT sell its tokens to U.S. Persons or for the account or benefit of U.S. Persons, and tokens are not marketed, offered, or solicited in the U.S. or in any other prohibited jurisdiction. For a full list of prohibited and restricted countries and review of legal documentation, please visit https://www.backedassets.fi/legal-documentation
|1 BCOIN 兌換 AUD
A$472.768
|1 BCOIN 兌換 GBP
￡239.3388
|1 BCOIN 兌換 EUR
€283.6608
|1 BCOIN 兌換 USD
$295.48
|1 BCOIN 兌換 MYR
RM1,320.7956
|1 BCOIN 兌換 TRY
₺10,524.9976
|1 BCOIN 兌換 JPY
¥45,994.4168
|1 BCOIN 兌換 RUB
₽29,636.644
|1 BCOIN 兌換 INR
₹25,567.8844
|1 BCOIN 兌換 IDR
Rp4,843,933.6512
|1 BCOIN 兌換 PHP
₱17,264.8964
|1 BCOIN 兌換 EGP
￡E.14,856.7344
|1 BCOIN 兌換 BRL
R$1,781.7444
|1 BCOIN 兌換 CAD
C$425.4912
|1 BCOIN 兌換 BDT
৳36,027.8764
|1 BCOIN 兌換 NGN
₦458,818.3892
|1 BCOIN 兌換 UAH
₴12,478.1204
|1 BCOIN 兌換 VES
Bs15,955.92
|1 BCOIN 兌換 PKR
Rs82,397.5528
|1 BCOIN 兌換 KZT
₸156,752.14
|1 BCOIN 兌換 THB
฿10,067.0036
|1 BCOIN 兌換 TWD
NT$9,671.0604
|1 BCOIN 兌換 CHF
Fr265.932
|1 BCOIN 兌換 HKD
HK$2,298.8344
|1 BCOIN 兌換 MAD
.د.م2,960.7096