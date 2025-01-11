BabyDogeARMY 價格 (ARMY)
今天 BabyDogeARMY (ARMY) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。ARMY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
BabyDogeARMY 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 4.18 USD
- BabyDogeARMY 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ARMY兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ARMY 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，BabyDogeARMY 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，BabyDogeARMY 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，BabyDogeARMY 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，BabyDogeARMY 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|+3.52%
|60天
|$ 0
|+25.23%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
BabyDogeARMY 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-0.97%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? BabyDogeARMY was created by BabyDoge lovers to bring together the largest and most beautiful community in history and show their true power. In this direction, we will create the BabyDogeARMY Meeting dApp and a metaverse universe in which we exist with NFTs, each unique from the other. What makes your project unique? BabyDogeARMY is regularly trending on Twitter and other social networks. It is currently thought to have more than 1 million real followers and supporters. With the BabyDogeARMY meeting dApp, we will bring this family together around the world. In addition, we will give them a new identity in the metaverse universe we have established. History of your project. We are the first holders of BabyDogeCoin. Actually the project team were killing the project but our lives changed with ElonMusk's BabyDooDoo tweet. It was truly a historic moment and I hope it will be documented in the future. However, BabyDogeARMY is a very loving and special community. A family that believed in the same dream and fought for it. We want to bring this family together and be together for world problems. What’s next for your project? A very clean and realistic roadmap has been prepared. First of all, we would like to complete our listings in order to ensure financial price stability and strengthen the community. In the background, the development of the BabyDogeARMY meeting dApp continues. In short, our first steps will be exchange listings and BabyDogeARMY meeting dApp. What can your token be used for? BabyDogeARMY dApp hosts interactive ways to meet new people using artificial intelligence. Build your BabyDogeARMY profile. ( Wallets holding at least 1 BabyDogeARMY token will be able to become a member in order to protect our family and ensure security and it will be mandatory to do KYC**) Open your location and match with our family members around you. There will be a global search option for our family members from all over the world to meet an
