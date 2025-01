什麼是BabyCrash (BABYCRASH)

The most famous ​baby on base Babycrash is a memecoin inspired by the iconic successes ​of crash, a trader renowned for his remarkable ​adaptability and achievements in both traditional and ​crypto markets. Crash first rose to fame in the stock ​market, sharing his strategies with the world on his ​youtube channel, crash trading, since august 28, 2020. His ​keen market insights led him to the crypto space, where ​he earned the nickname 'crash' after expertly shorting ​bitcoin at its peak of $69k and placing strategic longs at ​its bottom of $16k.

