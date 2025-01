什麼是Baby Shark Tank (BASHTANK)

Deflationary, community based, 'frictionless' token. 10% transaction tax, 8% goes to liquidity pool and 2% split to holders. Holders receive passive tokens, and price floor continues to rise over time. Large amount of marketing already and much more coming. Start with hype from an Elon Musk tweet, but has continued to grow and push higher price each day.

