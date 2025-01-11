Baby Goatseus Maximus 價格 (BABYGOAT)
今天 Baby Goatseus Maximus (BABYGOAT) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 132.75K USD。BABYGOAT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Baby Goatseus Maximus 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.79K USD
- Baby Goatseus Maximus 當天價格變化爲 +4.91%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.77M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BABYGOAT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BABYGOAT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Baby Goatseus Maximus 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Baby Goatseus Maximus 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Baby Goatseus Maximus 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Baby Goatseus Maximus 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+4.91%
|30天
|$ 0
|-13.30%
|60天
|$ 0
|-68.38%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Baby Goatseus Maximus 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.15%
+4.91%
-48.53%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
BabyGoatchan - The Rise of the $GOAT Born from the chaotic and unpredictable depths of AI-driven innovation, BabyGoat ($GOAT) is not just another memecoin—it's a movement. Emerging from the Truth Terminal, an autonomous AI entity that blends humor, disruption, and innovation, $GOAT carries a legacy that transcends traditional boundaries of finance and technology. Inspired by the viral internet meme Goatseus, the $GOAT token represents the AI's capacity for randomness, irreverence, and disruption. In just a few days, $GOAT captured the imagination of meme lovers and crypto enthusiasts alike, generating over $200 million in trading volume. It's a memecoin that embodies the spirit of decentralization, humor, and technological blending. As more followers gather under its banner, BabyGoatchan offers a space for meme culture, innovation, and AI autonomy to thrive. At its core, $GOAT is about pushing the boundaries—challenging conventional ideas of finance and giving rise to an era where AI and decentralized systems harness meme power to create lasting cultural impact. Join the herd, embrace the chaos, and witness the rise of BabyGoat as it forges its own path in the cryptoverse.
