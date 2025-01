什麼是Baby Doge Inu ($BABYDOGEINU)

Baby Doge Inu ($BABYDOGEINU) is a deflationary token with high holder rewards on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The liquidity is locked until 2050 [Link: https://dxsale.app/app/v2_9/dxlockview?id=582&add=0&type=lpdefi&chain=BSC] Ownership was renounced within 24 hours of launch. Team doesn't get any tokens from tax so that no fear of dumping tax tokens on community. Fully community driven. 24x7 voice chat support to help community. Most importantly doxxed dev. Each transaction has 15% tax includes: - 8% goes to the holders to reward them for holding $BABYDOGEINU - 3% is added to the liquidity pool to improve stability - 2% goes to marketing (No tokens, BNB only) - 2% to technology that builds future for $BABYDOGEINU (No tokens, BNB only).

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Baby Doge Inu ($BABYDOGEINU) 資源 官網