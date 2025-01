什麼是BABY DEGEN (BABYDEGEN)

BABYDEGEN is here and he’s the youngest degen in town. Start em young, thats what they say. BABYDEGEN is the newest member of the degen family, and he gives you rewards on the base blockchain. When you buy BABYDEGEN, there is a tax which is used to buy and distribute degen rewards through a reflection token. The DEGEN community has been waiting for BABYDEGEN to come to base, and he’s finally here. So grab your bozo friends, and join the other degens with the new BABYDEGEN token.

BABY DEGEN (BABYDEGEN) 資源 官網