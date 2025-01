什麼是Baby Arbitrum (BARB)

What is Baby Arbitrum(BARB)? Launched in 22/03/2023 by a team based in United States of America, Baby Arbitrum is a cryptocurrency project offering Arbitrum token rewards by simply holding BARB. Baby Arbitrum has a total supply of 1 billion tokens and its ecosystem also offers a Rewards Dashboard, Arbitrum Portfolio Tracker, LP Locker and Custom Baby Arbitrum NFTs. The Baby Arbitrum Rewards Dashboard Tracker allows token holders to view their current token balance, rewards received and value of their rewards, all in one place. The BARB Portfolio Tracker is a user-friendly way for users to review key aspects to their trades made across every Arbitrum Token Pair.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Baby Arbitrum (BARB) 資源 白皮書 官網