什麼是Azizi (AZIZI)

We put together a fun project about this baby rhino because, honestly, how could we not? It’s rare, adorable, and such a sweet reminder of how special wildlife can be. Rhinos are amazing animals and it’s the perfect way to shine a light on how important it is to protect them. Our project is all about celebrating the birth of this cute rhino while also reminding people why this topic matters. Plus, who wouldn’t want to support something as lovable as this baby rhino? 🦏

Azizi (AZIZI) 資源 官網