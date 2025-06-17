Ayin 價格 (AYIN)
今天 Ayin (AYIN) 的實時價格爲 0.241368 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 406.81K USD。AYIN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Ayin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Ayin 當天價格變化爲 +26.28%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.69M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 AYIN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 AYIN 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Ayin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.050232。
在過去30天內，Ayin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0780737380。
在過去60天內，Ayin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0864679619。
在過去90天內，Ayin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.22579571569298476。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.050232
|+26.28%
|30天
|$ -0.0780737380
|-32.34%
|60天
|$ -0.0864679619
|-35.82%
|90天
|$ -0.22579571569298476
|-48.33%
Ayin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+23.76%
+26.28%
+12.08%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? At AYIN, we strive to be the leading exchange on Alephium, providing a seamless and secure Uniswap-style DEX for token trading. Currently, there are no stablecoins or other tokens on the blockchgain, so AYIN launched with our own native token, $AYIN. Our ultimate goal is to incentivize not only our token holders but also to foster liquidity on Alephium, reducing the reliance on centralized exchanges (CEXs) for trading. What makes your project unique? AYIN shares a large portion of trading fees from swaps with AYIN stakers, as well as being the first mover on a blank L1. History of your project. Our journey with Alephium began in 2021 when our team first discovered this promising blockchain. The vision of creating an on-chain liquidity and trading platform ignited the inception of AYIN. In 2023, we embarked on our mission to bring trustless, peer-to-peer exchange of tokens to Alephians. What’s next for your project? New token listings, New UI, onboarding stablecoins and Ethereum tokens as the bridge goes live soon. What can your token be used for? Accumulating fees from the dex, providing liquidity, trading.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
了解 Ayin（AYIN）的代幣經濟，有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制，代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 AYIN 代幣的完整經濟學！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 AYIN 兌換 VND
₫6,351.59892
|1 AYIN 兌換 AUD
A$0.36929304
|1 AYIN 兌換 GBP
￡0.17619864
|1 AYIN 兌換 EUR
€0.20757648
|1 AYIN 兌換 USD
$0.241368
|1 AYIN 兌換 MYR
RM1.02340032
|1 AYIN 兌換 TRY
₺9.50507184
|1 AYIN 兌換 JPY
¥34.98387792
|1 AYIN 兌換 RUB
₽18.9956616
|1 AYIN 兌換 INR
₹20.83247208
|1 AYIN 兌換 IDR
Rp3,956.85182592
|1 AYIN 兌換 KRW
₩330.64036848
|1 AYIN 兌換 PHP
₱13.7217708
|1 AYIN 兌換 EGP
￡E.12.09736416
|1 AYIN 兌換 BRL
R$1.32028296
|1 AYIN 兌換 CAD
C$0.3258468
|1 AYIN 兌換 BDT
৳29.50482432
|1 AYIN 兌換 NGN
₦373.05596712
|1 AYIN 兌換 UAH
₴10.02401304
|1 AYIN 兌換 VES
Bs24.619536
|1 AYIN 兌換 PKR
Rs68.3554176
|1 AYIN 兌換 KZT
₸123.7131684
|1 AYIN 兌換 THB
฿7.85411472
|1 AYIN 兌換 TWD
NT$7.13725176
|1 AYIN 兌換 AED
د.إ0.88582056
|1 AYIN 兌換 CHF
Fr0.19550808
|1 AYIN 兌換 HKD
HK$1.89232512
|1 AYIN 兌換 MAD
.د.م2.1964488
|1 AYIN 兌換 MXN
$4.56909624