Axelar Bridged USDC 價格 (AXLUSDC)
今天 Axelar Bridged USDC (AXLUSDC) 的實時價格爲 0.999427 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。AXLUSDC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Axelar Bridged USDC 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 9.35M USD
- Axelar Bridged USDC 當天價格變化爲 -0.09%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 AXLUSDC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 AXLUSDC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Axelar Bridged USDC 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000905784173438。
在過去30天內，Axelar Bridged USDC 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0003451021。
在過去60天內，Axelar Bridged USDC 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0003397052。
在過去90天內，Axelar Bridged USDC 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0009688192053963。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000905784173438
|-0.09%
|30天
|$ -0.0003451021
|-0.03%
|60天
|$ -0.0003397052
|-0.03%
|90天
|$ -0.0009688192053963
|-0.09%
Axelar Bridged USDC 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.05%
-0.09%
-0.07%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? axlUSDC is a wrapped, multi-chain representation of USDC, a dollar stablecoin. For each unit of axlUSDC, there is a unit of USDC locked in an Axelar Gateway on Ethereum. axlUSDC is secured by a dynamic validator set running delegated Proof-of-Stake, which holds key shares in the Axelar Gateways via multi-party cryptography. Acquire axlUSDC in three ways: Swap via liquid pairs on any of the DEXs listed here. Swap via Squid, a cross-chain liquidity router built on Axelar. Mint via Satellite, a cross-chain bridge built by Axelar What can your token be used for? USDC is the ticker for USD Coin. It's a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar, issued by Circle, a US company. So, what is axlUSDC, why do we need it, and how can you get it? This post will briefly explain. USDC is issued on Ethereum – but dApps and users in other ecosystems also value the stablecoin's properties. Many of them use axlUSDC, a wrapped version of USDC that can travel between chains, as a multi-chain stablecoin. In brief, axlUSDC is generated via cross-chain bridges. These dApps accept a deposit of USDC at an Axelar Gateway on Ethereum, and mint an equivalent amount of axlUSDC on the destination chain (minus fees). Two key points to understand what axlUSDC is and how it can be used: For every unit of axlUSDC, there is a unit of USDC locked in a Gateway on Ethereum. Once minted, axlUSDC can flow from chain to chain, without going back through Ethereum. Gateway addresses on various EVM chains and the token addresses of axlUSDC on various chains are listed in the Axelar docs, here.
