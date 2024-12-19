什麼是Axe Cap (AXE)

What is the project about? Axe is a telegram bot where users can predict the future price of synthetic stocks with up to 1000x leverage. What makes your project unique? Axe is the only place where users can get on chain exposure to synthetic stocks with leverage. History of your project. Axe has been in development for over a month. What’s next for your project? Axe will continue to innovate in the BotFi space with numerous product launches including options and stock based prediction markets. A desktop client is also in the works that will connect to the telegram bot. What can your token be used for? $AXE can be used to receive revenue share generated by the telegram bot.

Axe Cap (AXE) 資源 官網