Avoteo 價格 (AVO)
今天 Avoteo (AVO) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。AVO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Avoteo 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 40.17 USD
- Avoteo 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 AVO兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 AVO 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Avoteo 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Avoteo 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Avoteo 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Avoteo 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-0.31%
|60天
|$ 0
|+12.21%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Avoteo 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
+0.34%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Avoteo is Crowdfunding A single investment for a lifetime of passive income. Vote for the best project and generate passive income by participating in the profit shares of the funded projects. Holding a minimum amount of 200 AVO grants you a full access to all features of the Avoteo platform. Avoteo is a Skill Marketplace Find the perfect experts to make the difference! A successful company stands and falls with its employees. The right person for the right job is crucial to the success of any project. Avoteo Skill Marketplace offers you the opportunity to find the missing piece of the puzzle. Inspire, excite, convince! Freelancers from all over the world are ready to give your project that special touch. Avoteo is a Bridge The security of the blockchain implemented into the physical world. Avoteo provides a standalone, innovative and unique product built around the native token AVO. With its growing demand, the AVO token with it´s tokenomics, is set to fund businesses from both, crypto space and physical world. Vote for your favorite projects, participate in governance votings, generate passive income, pay with AVO at discounted conditions at the founded businesses. One token with multiple use cases.
