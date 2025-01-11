Avian Labs 價格 (AVI)
今天 Avian Labs (AVI) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 7.18K USD。AVI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Avian Labs 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 54.46 USD
- Avian Labs 當天價格變化爲 -0.21%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 AVI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 AVI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Avian Labs 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Avian Labs 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Avian Labs 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Avian Labs 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.21%
|30天
|$ 0
|-14.70%
|60天
|$ 0
|-54.11%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Avian Labs 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.23%
-0.21%
-13.25%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Why Solana? Why Avian Labs? Solana is the blockchain of choice for innovators and visionaries. Known for its lightning-fast transactions, low fees, and unparalleled scalability, Solana is revolutionizing how decentralized applications (dApps) are built and used. At Avian Labs, we harness the full potential of Solana to deliver a suite of powerful tools that empower users to take control of their financial future. Our Core Offerings: Avi-Swap: Experience seamless token swaps with Solana’s unmatched speed and efficiency. Avi-Swap makes trading on Solana as quick and cost-effective as it should be. Avi-Escrow: Built on Solana’s secure and transparent infrastructure, our escrow service ensures safe and reliable project management and milestone payments. Avi-Veil: Leverage Solana’s high throughput and low latency to anonymize your transactions with ease, protecting your privacy without sacrificing speed or cost. AVI Token: At the heart of the Avian Labs ecosystem is the AVI token, purpose-built for the Solana network, offering governance, rewards, and utility across all our services. AviBot: Take advantage of Solana’s capabilities on the go with AviBot, our versatile Telegram bot, giving you instant access to swaps, escrows, and more, directly from your mobile device. Solana-Powered Excellence: At Avian Labs, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible on the Solana blockchain. Our platform is designed to provide not just tools, but a complete ecosystem where users can fully leverage the advantages of Solana. Whether it’s lightning-fast swaps, secure escrow services, or private transactions, Avian Labs is your trusted partner on Solana. Leading the Solana Ecosystem: We’re not just building on Solana—we’re shaping its future. Avian Labs is dedicated to becoming the cornerstone of the Solana ecosystem, offering unparalleled solutions that are as scalable and resilient as the network itself. Our products are meticulously crafted to meet the needs of both individual users and enterprise-level clients, making us the go-to choice for anyone looking to harness the power of Solana.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 AVI 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 AVI 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 AVI 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 AVI 兌換 USD
$--
|1 AVI 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 AVI 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 AVI 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 AVI 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 AVI 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 AVI 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 AVI 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 AVI 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 AVI 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 AVI 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 AVI 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 AVI 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 AVI 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 AVI 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 AVI 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 AVI 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 AVI 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 AVI 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 AVI 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 AVI 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 AVI 兌換 MAD
.د.م--