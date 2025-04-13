AutoAir AI 價格 (AAI)
今天 AutoAir AI (AAI) 的實時價格爲 0.00183085 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 60.94K USD。AAI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
AutoAir AI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- AutoAir AI 當天價格變化爲 -1.19%
- 其循環供應量爲 33.25M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 AAI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 AAI 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，AutoAir AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，AutoAir AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0004968260。
在過去60天內，AutoAir AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0012280250。
在過去90天內，AutoAir AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00742134590926881。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.19%
|30天
|$ -0.0004968260
|-27.13%
|60天
|$ -0.0012280250
|-67.07%
|90天
|$ -0.00742134590926881
|-80.21%
AutoAir AI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.62%
-1.19%
-10.15%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is AutoAir AI? AutoAir AI is an innovation Telegram bot revolutionizing the way users engage with airdrops in the cryptocurrency space. Leveraged AI technology, AutoAir AI simplifies the process of discovering and participating in airdrops across various blockchain networks. By utilizing advanced technology, AutoAir AI enables users to effortlessly navigate the complex landscape of decentralized finance (DeFi) and access exclusive token rewards with ease. What makes AutoAir AI Unique? What sets AutoAir AI apart is its strategic blend of cutting-edge technology and user-centric design. Unlike traditional airdrop platforms, AutoAir AI employs sophisticated algorithms to streamline the airdrop hunting experience, ensuring users never miss out on lucrative opportunities. Additionally, its intuitive interface and seamless integration with Telegram provide users with unparalleled convenience, allowing them to engage with airdrops anytime, anywhere. What’s Next for AutoAir AI? Looking ahead, AutoAir AI is committed to continuous innovation and expansion. The team behind AutoAir AI is dedicated to enhancing the platform's functionality and user experience through ongoing development and updates. Future plans include the integration of new blockchain networks, further optimization of AI algorithms, and the introduction of advanced features to empower users in their DeFi journey. What can AutoAir AI (AAI) Be Used For? AutoAir AI (AAI) serves as the native governance token of the platform, offering holders various benefits and utilities within the AutoAir AI ecosystem. Holders of AAI have the opportunity to participate in governance decisions, earn rewards through staking and liquidity provision, and unlock exclusive features and privileges. Additionally, AAI can be used to access premium services, pay transaction fees, and airdrops facilitated by the platform. With its innovative approach to airdrop farming and commitment to empowering users in the DeFi space, AutoAir AI continues to lead the way towards a more accessible and inclusive crypto ecosystem.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
