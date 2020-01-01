autista cat（AUTISTA）資訊

$AUTISTA cat is a unique and fun token centered around a spinning cat mascot called Autista Cat. It is 100% community-owned, with no developer wallets or centralized control, embodying the true spirit of decentralization. The project is powered by a passionate and growing community, dedicated to building and supporting its success. Autista Cat symbolizes unity, creativity, and the collective strength of its holders. 🚀🐱💜