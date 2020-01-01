Audit（AUDIT）資訊

AuditOne is a decentralized IT auditing and cyber assurance platform designed to enhance the security and reliability of smart contracts and AI systems. Its mission is to empower the blockchain and AI ecosystem with transparent, efficient, and affordable audits. AuditOne aims to bring trust and accountability to the forefront of the digital landscape, enabling projects to grow securely in the rapidly evolving Web3 and AI environments.

The platform facilitates secure auditing through a unique decentralized auditor pooling system, leveraging a combination of skilled experts and AI-driven tools. This innovative approach ensures that projects can access high-quality audit services tailored to their specific needs.