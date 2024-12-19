Atlas USV 價格 (USV)
今天 Atlas USV (USV) 的實時價格爲 14.01 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.48M USD。USV 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Atlas USV 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 195.89 USD
- Atlas USV 當天價格變化爲 -24.21%
- 其循環供應量爲 105.48K USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 USV兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 USV 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Atlas USV 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -4.47532552956286。
在過去30天內，Atlas USV 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +93.9243401280。
在過去60天內，Atlas USV 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +27.1070355480。
在過去90天內，Atlas USV 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -2.239236972968873。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -4.47532552956286
|-24.21%
|30天
|$ +93.9243401280
|+670.41%
|60天
|$ +27.1070355480
|+193.48%
|90天
|$ -2.239236972968873
|-13.78%
Atlas USV 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.22%
-24.21%
+201.49%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Atlas is building a DeFi base layer that turns the 2-dimensional (3, 3) game theory notation for a maximum positive outcome between participants into a 3-dimensional play, where in addition to users, the protocol itself also generates value for its users and the rest of the ecosystem. USV (Universal Store of Value) is the base layer token of Atlas. Unlike many other tokens in the DeFi ecosystem, USV is backed by the Atlas treasury, giving it an intrinsic, rising value also known as ""the book value"". Atlas USV's Treasury is made of 5 components: Stables, USV Liquidity, Passive Growth Tokens, Partner Tokens, and Other Atlas Layers. (1) Stables such as DAI and Frax are required to mint USV. (2) USV Liquidity Pool Tokens are offered through barter contracts and owned by the treasury. (3) The Passive Growth portfolio of tokens is managed by an engine that optimizes the portfolio's formula using a modified version of Markowitz's Optimal Portfolio Theory (Harry Markowitz, ""Portfolio Selection"" The Journal of Finance, 1952). This feature is coming soon. (4) Atlas USV is built to be the default backbone currency for DeFi. As such, Atlas expects major partnerships with other protocols that will benefit the treasury. (5) The Atlas Project will continue to release more layers with additional, distinct utilities and tokens that build on Atlas USV. The treasury will accumulate these tokens and capture value from these additional layers.
