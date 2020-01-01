Atlantis AQUA Token（AQUA）資訊

Atlantis is a next-generation DeFi protocol built on Sonic, designed from the ground up as a fully integrated, end-to-end ecosystem. Instead of scattering features across different platforms, Atlantis brings everything together — a high-performance DEX powered by Algebra Integral v4, a native launchpad, efficient staking tools, and seamless liquidity provisioning. This design makes sure that every action within the ecosystem contributes to its growth, capturing value and flowing it back to the community. By keeping revenue flows internal and reducing friction, Atlantis enhances capital efficiency and supports sustainable token dynamics through our GMX-inspired dual-token model.