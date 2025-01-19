Athena DexFi 價格 (ATHX)
今天 Athena DexFi (ATHX) 的實時價格爲 0.050693 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。ATHX 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Athena DexFi 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.74K USD
- Athena DexFi 當天價格變化爲 -5.65%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ATHX兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ATHX 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Athena DexFi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00303716884601731。
在過去30天內，Athena DexFi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0255004495。
在過去60天內，Athena DexFi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0198981126。
在過去90天內，Athena DexFi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.01455374388301766。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00303716884601731
|-5.65%
|30天
|$ +0.0255004495
|+50.30%
|60天
|$ +0.0198981126
|+39.25%
|90天
|$ +0.01455374388301766
|+40.27%
Athena DexFi 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.04%
-5.65%
+87.69%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Athena DexFi emerges as an investment platform dedicated to less experienced investors in the world of cryptocurrencies and investments. Its distinctive feature lies in the opportunity to participate in investments, presales, or trading contracts managed entirely by third parties. Designed for investment funds or traders who securely manage their clients' funds, the platform ensures that managers do not have complete control, preventing movements outside the platform and unspecified purchases. Users can participate using USDT BEP20, avoiding the need to create wallets on other chains or personally sell tokens, and they will receive returns already converted into USDT BEP20 without further action required. On Athena DexFi, fees are solely based on user earnings, with no charges for participation or in case of no profit, with a percentage of profits allocated to the manager and the platform. This system promotes the advancement of only the best managers, incentivizing them to continuously improve. Fees increase based on the level achieved, which can be enhanced by locking ATH, the platform's native token. In addition to presales, users can access decentralized trading contracts that allow them to follow their favorite traders, similar to copytrading. Among the advanced features of these contracts are limit orders, stop loss, stop market, and lending. Every user has the opportunity to open their own contract, and every manager has a trackable history on the blockchain. On Athena, one cannot claim to be skilled unless they truly are.
