什麼是Astro (ASTRO)

Astro Token is a crypto asset developed by Bitci Borsa Teknoloji Anonim Limited on Bitcichain. Astro Token is a digital asset designed specifically for astrology enthusiasts and anyone interested in astrology. This innovative digital asset is a tool for astrology enthusiasts to use for astrology consultancy services, education and training materials at a discount or free of charge, transactions based on the concept of astrology, including but not limited to the astrology calendar, and other astrology-based applications, offering astrology lovers discounts and opportunities in these areas. Thanks to blockchain technology, Astro Ttoken makes astrology and related transactions more transparent, reliable and accessible for users to experience.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Astro (ASTRO) 資源 白皮書 官網