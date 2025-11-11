aster dog（ADOG）代幣經濟學
aster dog（ADOG）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 aster dog（ADOG）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
aster dog（ADOG）資訊
Fourmeme Successfully Launches Its First Aster Trading Pair: $ADOG
In an exciting development for the crypto community, Fourmeme has successfully launched its first Aster trading pair: $ADOG. This marks a significant milestone for the project, showcasing both its commitment to innovation and its growing influence within the meme coin ecosystem. The listing of $ADOG on the Aster DEX (Decentralized Exchange) is not just a technical accomplishment—it’s a signal of growing adoption and the beginning of a new chapter for both Fourmeme and Aster.
Fourmeme, a community-driven meme token project, has been gaining attention for its unique approach to combining decentralized finance (DeFi) culture with viral internet trends. With a focus on humor, creativity, and user engagement, Fourmeme aims to stand out in the crowded meme coin space. The decision to launch $ADOG as its first trading pair on Aster reflects a strategic move to build early momentum on a fast-emerging blockchain network.
Aster, known for its speed, low transaction costs, and scalability, provides the perfect environment for a meme coin like $ADOG to thrive. The launch of the $ADOG/Aster pair allows users to trade seamlessly and with minimal fees, making it attractive for early adopters, casual traders, and the crypto-curious. It also highlights Fourmeme’s intention to build on emerging technologies rather than relying solely on legacy chains.
The $ADOG token itself is themed around the classic “doge” meme, but with a futuristic and community-oriented twist. Holders of $ADOG can expect more than just memes and speculative value. The Fourmeme roadmap includes community rewards, staking, NFT integrations, and even future utility within upcoming mini-games and metaverse experiences.
The launch has generated significant buzz on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Discord, where the Fourmeme community is actively expanding. Many see this move as the beginning of a new wave of meme-based projects that are not just for fun, but also feature serious tech and strong community values.
With this first successful trading pair, Fourmeme has proven its capability to execute on its promises. If the $ADOG launch is any indication, this is a project to watch closely as the meme coin narrative continues to evolve in Web3.
aster dog（ADOG）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 aster dog（ADOG）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 ADOG 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
ADOG 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 ADOG 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 ADOG 代幣的實時價格吧！
ADOG 價格預測
想知道 ADOG 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 ADOG 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
熱門
目前熱門備受市場關注的加密貨幣
最高成交量
按交易量計算交易量最大的加密貨幣
最新
最近上市、可供交易的加密貨幣