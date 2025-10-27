AssetMantle 目前實時價格為 0 USD。跟蹤 MNTL 對 USD 實時價格更新、實時圖表、市場市值、24 小時交易量等更多資訊。在 MEXC 輕鬆探索 MNTL 價格趨勢。AssetMantle 目前實時價格為 0 USD。跟蹤 MNTL 對 USD 實時價格更新、實時圖表、市場市值、24 小時交易量等更多資訊。在 MEXC 輕鬆探索 MNTL 價格趨勢。

AssetMantle 圖標

AssetMantle 價格 (MNTL)

未上架

1 MNTL 兌換為 USD 的實時價格：

$0.00015139
$0.00015139$0.00015139
+1.40%1D
mexc
USD
AssetMantle (MNTL) 實時價格圖表
頁面數據最近更新時間：2025-10-27 22:54:37 (UTC+8)

AssetMantle（MNTL）價格資訊 (USD)

24 小時價格變化區間：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H最低價
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H最高價

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.831444
$ 0.831444$ 0.831444

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.23%

+1.45%

+19.46%

+19.46%

AssetMantle（MNTL）目前實時價格為 --。過去 24 小時內，MNTL 的交易價格在 $ 0$ 0 之間波動，市場活躍度顯著。MNTL 的歷史最高價為 $ 0.831444，歷史最低價為 $ 0

從短期表現來看，MNTL 在過去 1 小時內的價格變動為 +0.23%，過去 24 小時內變動為 +1.45%，過去 7 天內累計變動為 +19.46%。這些數據為您快速呈現其在 MEXC 的最新價格走勢和市場動態。

AssetMantle（MNTL）市場資訊

$ 349.51K
$ 349.51K$ 349.51K

--
----

$ 351.08K
$ 351.08K$ 351.08K

2.31B
2.31B 2.31B

2,319,003,164.752571
2,319,003,164.752571 2,319,003,164.752571

AssetMantle 的目前市值為 $ 349.51K, 它過去 24 小時的交易量為 --。MNTL 的流通量為 2.31B，總供應量是 2319003164.752571，它的完全稀釋估值 (FDV) 是 $ 351.08K

AssetMantle（MNTL）價格歷史 USD

今天內，AssetMantle 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0
在過去30天內，AssetMantle 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0
在過去60天內，AssetMantle 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0
在過去90天內，AssetMantle 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0

時間段漲跌幅 (USD)漲跌幅 (%)
今日$ 0+1.45%
30天$ 0-30.80%
60天$ 0-45.41%
90天$ 0--

什麼是AssetMantle (MNTL)

AssetMantle is a multi-tenant NFT marketplace framework that enables creators and collectors to securely mint, own, and trade digital assets on its fast-finality blockchain.

The AssetMantle no-code toolset enables creators to create customized assets and marketplaces in a permission-less manner.

Collectors can own the assets minted across these marketplaces and compatible chains in a singular wallet that can be transacted with minimal gas and a lower carbon footprint.

Built on the interNFT standard, AssetMantle implements an end-to-end stack of open-source modular tools that developers can modify to fit advanced use cases.

The objective of AssetMantle is to provide a platform that enables a diverse set of NFTs use cases that extend beyond arts and collectibles and can potentially change the representation of rights and ownership of real-world assets like real estate and other commodities.

Mantle (MNTL) is the token for the AssetMantle ecosystem.

AssetMantle (MNTL) 資源

AssetMantle 價格預測 (USD)

AssetMantle（MNTL）在明天、下週、下個月將到達多少 USD 呢？您的 AssetMantle（MNTL）資產在 2025、2026、2027、2028，甚至 10 年後、20 年後價值多少呢？您可以使用我們的價格預測工具來進行 AssetMantle 的長期和短期價格預測。

MNTL 兌換為當地貨幣

AssetMantle（MNTL）代幣經濟

了解 AssetMantle（MNTL）的代幣經濟，有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制，代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 MNTL 代幣的完整經濟學

大家還在問：關於 AssetMantle (MNTL) 的其他問題

AssetMantle（MNTL）今日價格是多少？
MNTL 實時價格為 0 USD（以 USD 計），根據最新市場數據實時更新。
目前 MNTL 兌 USD 的價格是多少？
目前 MNTL 兌 USD 的價格為 $ 0。查看 MEXC 轉換器 獲取準確的幣種兌換信息。
AssetMantle 的市值是多少？
MNTL 的市值為 $ 349.51K USD。市值=目前價格 × 流通供應量。市值反映該幣種的總市場價值及其排名。
MNTL 的流通供應量是多少？
MNTL 的流通供應量為 2.31B USD
MNTL 的歷史最高價（ATH）是多少？
MNTL 的歷史最高價是 0.831444 USD
MNTL 的歷史最低價（ATL）是多少？
MNTL 的歷史最低價是 0 USD
MNTL 的交易量是多少？
MNTL 的 24 小時實時交易量為 -- USD
MNTL 今年會漲嗎？
MNTL 是否會上漲取決於市場行情及項目發展。查看 MNTL 價格預測 獲取更深入的分析。
頁面數據最近更新時間：2025-10-27 22:54:37 (UTC+8)

AssetMantle（MNTL）重要行業更新

時間 (UTC+8)類型資訊
10-26 23:17:37行業動態
Bitcoin 反彈超過 $113,000，Ethereum 突破 $4,000
10-26 19:10:22行業動態
受 "PING" 病毒式傳播驅動，x402 交易數量和交易地址激增數十倍
10-25 15:47:08行業動態
數據：持有 100 至 10,000 ETH 的地址在過去一週累積了 218,000 ETH
10-25 13:34:16行業動態
x402 Protocol 每週交易數量週環比增加了 492.63%
10-25 06:10:28行業動態
數據：今年 Bitcoin 在沉睡超過 7 年後甦醒的數量達到了新的歷史最高
10-24 21:49:00行業動態
Base 生態系統中的一些代幣開始上漲，其中 PING、CLANKER 和 VIRTUAL 獲得了最多關注

