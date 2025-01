什麼是ASIX (ASIX)

Asix Token is intended to invite crypto asset investors to build our big projects: P2E Games, Asix NFT Marketplace and Nusantara Land Metaverse ASIX Token is also a strong-based community with a lot of utilities, such as : P2E Games • Congklak game • Bekel game • Layangan Battlefield game • Komodochain game • We Are Papua game *NFT Marketplace Metaverse / Nusantaraverse • Metaverse is a virtual world that allows you to carry out various activities like in real life such as meeting, working, playing, and trading transactions with other users with augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technology.

