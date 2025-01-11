Ash Token 價格 (ASH)
今天 Ash Token (ASH) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。ASH 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Ash Token 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 12.63 USD
- Ash Token 當天價格變化爲 -0.81%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ASH兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ASH 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Ash Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Ash Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Ash Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Ash Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.81%
|30天
|$ 0
|+8.73%
|60天
|$ 0
|-7.46%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Ash Token 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
-0.81%
-1.81%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
"There are between 2 million and 10 million living species on our planet today. Between 10,000 and 100,000 are becoming extinct each year, mostly due to human-induced changes to the environment. The area of primary forest worldwide has decreased by over 80 million hectares since 1990, a surface with the approximate combined area of Germany and France. 91% of the world’s human and animal population is exposed to unhealthy levels of pollution. If the rate of global warming, primarily caused by human-induced emissions of heat-trapping gasses, continues to rise along its current trajectory by the end of the century, we could very well be struggling to survive in a world raked by intense hurricanes, alternating droughts and floods, and cut-throat competition for food, water, and natural resources. The ASH Token is a platform for funding sustainable business initiatives that aim to eliminate pollution from the global environment and drive the adoption of cleaner energy sources. It is a governance and utility token that empowers holders to decide how the funds raised from the token sale and transaction fees are used to fund environmentally conscious companies and technologies that have a global impact. The ASH Token is owned by the entity called the Ash Environmental DAO, which is registered in the State of Wyoming, USA with ID number 2021-001064366. The DAO is a network of ASH Token holders with no central governing body, but a set of rules encoded on the blockchain. Companies with green technologies which get funded by the ASH Token will be required to distribute 10-20% of their net profit to the token holders by buying back equivalent amounts of tokens and holding for 5-years"
|1 ASH 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 ASH 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 ASH 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 ASH 兌換 USD
$--
|1 ASH 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 ASH 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 ASH 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 ASH 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 ASH 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 ASH 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 ASH 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 ASH 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 ASH 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 ASH 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 ASH 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 ASH 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 ASH 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 ASH 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 ASH 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 ASH 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 ASH 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 ASH 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 ASH 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 ASH 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 ASH 兌換 MAD
.د.م--