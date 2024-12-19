AscendEx 價格 (ASD)
今天 AscendEx (ASD) 的實時價格爲 0.04637873 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 34.53M USD。ASD 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
AscendEx 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.27M USD
- AscendEx 當天價格變化爲 +0.43%
- 其循環供應量爲 742.98M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ASD兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ASD 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，AscendEx 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00020003。
在過去30天內，AscendEx 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0072478406。
在過去60天內，AscendEx 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0163505708。
在過去90天內，AscendEx 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00965130186232518。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00020003
|+0.43%
|30天
|$ +0.0072478406
|+15.63%
|60天
|$ +0.0163505708
|+35.25%
|90天
|$ +0.00965130186232518
|+26.28%
AscendEx 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.31%
+0.43%
-18.03%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. BTMX does not in any way represent any shareholding, participation, right, title, or interest in the Foundation, the Distributor its affiliates, or any other company, enterprise or undertaking, nor will BMAX entitle token holders to any promise of fees, dividends, revenue, profits or investment returns, and are not intended to constitute securities in Singapore or any relevant jurisdiction. BTMX may only be utilised on BitMax, and ownership of BTMX carries no rights, express or implied, other than the right to use BTMX as a means to enable usage of and interaction within BitMax. BTMX would also function as the economic incentive to incentivise users to participate in the BitMax ecosystem. Users of BitMax and/or holders of BTMX which did not actively participate will not receive any BTMX incentives. The Distributor which issues and sells BTMX shall be an affiliate of the Foundation. The limit of 10 billion BMAX is strictly imposed without any further increase. The users can obtain BTMX through the "Trading Mining" model and are eligible to receive BTMX incentives based on the trade volume of their user account. BTMX can also be purchased on the exchange under the pairs of BTMX /BTC, BTMX /USDT.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
