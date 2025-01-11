ArtMeta 價格 ($MART)
今天 ArtMeta ($MART) 的實時價格爲 0.00296856 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。$MART 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
ArtMeta 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 318.85 USD
- ArtMeta 當天價格變化爲 -4.96%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 $MART兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 $MART 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，ArtMeta 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000155176597732362。
在過去30天內，ArtMeta 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0006984083。
在過去60天內，ArtMeta 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0006332576。
在過去90天內，ArtMeta 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0002770094419182887。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000155176597732362
|-4.96%
|30天
|$ -0.0006984083
|-23.52%
|60天
|$ -0.0006332576
|-21.33%
|90天
|$ -0.0002770094419182887
|-8.53%
ArtMeta 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.91%
-4.96%
-9.73%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
ArtMeta provides ultimate access to the realm of fine art, connecting premier galleries and their artists with collectors in a visionary, beautifully rendered digital universe, providing a unique new paradigm for displaying and selling art. More than a metaverse, ArtMeta brings worlds together as a full service design and development platform, blockchain and NFT resource for the fine art world. Through ArtMeta's traditional ecosystem partners in fine art logistics, custody providers, insurance companies and banks, we are a trusted fine art resource for the crypto consumer. ArtMeta's $MART token utility unites the world of fine art with the blockchain, creating a viable digital economy to support artists in perpetuity. Art enthusiasts will be able to experience fine art in a new, immersive way, participate in ArtMeta hosted events and high end exhibitions, as well as purchase extremely rare NFT based artwork directly from world class art galleries and artists. Roger Haas is ArtMeta's Co-Founder and CEO. In 2005 Roger founded Haas & Fischer Gallery in Zurich. The gallery participated in the world’s leading art fairs: The Armory Show New York, FIAC Paris, Artissima Milano, and MACO Mexico. In 2020, Roger was also the acting director of the Art Stations Foundation in Switzerland. Jonathan Delachaux, a critically acclaimed and award winning artist who has shown at the world’s leading art fairs, is ArtMeta's Artistic Director. His hyper-realistic style of work is mainly focused on painting the everyday life of three imaginary characters and creating a world for them. Cem Kulac is ArtMeta's Co-Founder and COO. A serial entrepreneur and consultant with over 15 years of expertise in program management for digitization and agile transformation of entire organizations. Cem led the growth of the biggest Agile communities in Switzerland: Lean Agile Scrum Switzerland, and Agile HR Switzerland.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 $MART 兌換 AUD
A$0.0048090672
|1 $MART 兌換 GBP
￡0.0024045336
|1 $MART 兌換 EUR
€0.0028795032
|1 $MART 兌換 USD
$0.00296856
|1 $MART 兌換 MYR
RM0.0133288344
|1 $MART 兌換 TRY
₺0.1051463952
|1 $MART 兌換 JPY
¥0.4680528552
|1 $MART 兌換 RUB
₽0.3016947528
|1 $MART 兌換 INR
₹0.2558601864
|1 $MART 兌換 IDR
Rp48.6649102464
|1 $MART 兌換 PHP
₱0.17514504
|1 $MART 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.1500013368
|1 $MART 兌換 BRL
R$0.0181675872
|1 $MART 兌換 CAD
C$0.0042747264
|1 $MART 兌換 BDT
৳0.3621049488
|1 $MART 兌換 NGN
₦4.6023960528
|1 $MART 兌換 UAH
₴0.1255107168
|1 $MART 兌換 VES
Bs0.15733368
|1 $MART 兌換 PKR
Rs0.8266549032
|1 $MART 兌換 KZT
₸1.566509112
|1 $MART 兌換 THB
฿0.1029496608
|1 $MART 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0982890216
|1 $MART 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0027013896
|1 $MART 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0230953968
|1 $MART 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0298043424