Artery 價格 (ARTR)
今天 Artery (ARTR) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.19 USD。ARTR 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Artery 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 3.09K USD
- Artery 當天價格變化爲 +1.60%
- 其循環供應量爲 404.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ARTR兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ARTR 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Artery 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Artery 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Artery 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Artery 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.60%
|30天
|$ 0
|-4.66%
|60天
|$ 0
|-44.00%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Artery 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.35%
+1.60%
-4.40%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Artery Network is a project launched on its own blockchain (Artery Blockchain) on October 18, 2020. Its main task is to provide the market with tools to improve the data safety on the Internet. So, for example, at the project start a mobile application with the same name was released with Artery Storage and Artery VPN products.Their work is ensured by members of the Artery Network, who allocate resources such as disk space and Internet connection in the same application, in the Artery Node product. Network participants who provide the resources of their devices receive a reward in ARTR project coins depending on the amount of allocated resources. There exists also the Artery Network computer application, which was originally intended for block validation. Finally, from early 2021 the team of developers began to implement the Artery Storage and Artery VPN products, as well as the ability to allocate the resources of personal computers to increase the volume of decentralized storage and the bandwidth of Artery VPN. As of June 2021, products for computer application have successfully passed testing and are ready for release. The ultimate goal of the products is, in addition to providing them to private users, also adapting them for B2B sector. This will result in B2B sector using all the resources of the network, thus providing network members with constant rewards. The total issue of coins is 4.000.000.000 ARTR. The issue term is approximately 10 years. Coins are mined by means of delegating them. Delegation helps to ensure the coin with liquidity, as well as to support other network participants in becoming validators, thus strengthening the Artery Blockchain. So, for example, as of June 2021, 93% of ARTRs are in delegation. This shows that almost all coins are frozen and not traded on the stock exchange, thus strengthening the coin's rate. Depending on the number of frozen (delegated) coins, a reward is paid to the user, in that way new coins appear on the market. Delegation fees are listed in the WhitePaper of the project. In order to avoid inflation, periods of decreasing remuneration to delegators were undertaken, the first of which took place on April 18, 2021. During the first 7 months of the project, the ARTR rate increased 14 times from $ 0.11 to $ 1.4 (as of June 5, 2021). The key objective of the project is to win the leading position in providing decentralized solutions for both individual users and B2B market.
