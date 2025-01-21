ARQx AI 價格 (ARQX)
今天 ARQx AI (ARQX) 的實時價格爲 0.00109419 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。ARQX 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
ARQx AI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.25K USD
- ARQx AI 當天價格變化爲 -3.95%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ARQX兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ARQX 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，ARQx AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，ARQx AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000242195。
在過去60天內，ARQx AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0003017374。
在過去90天內，ARQx AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0002105536623151029。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-3.95%
|30天
|$ -0.0000242195
|-2.21%
|60天
|$ -0.0003017374
|-27.57%
|90天
|$ -0.0002105536623151029
|-16.13%
ARQx AI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.27%
-3.95%
-8.20%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
ARQx ($ARQX) & its consumer-focused AI mobile app have the potential to revolutionize how jewelry & luxury is created the world over. The ARQ Jewelry app, the first of its kind, enables anyone on earth to instantly design & build professional-level jewelry in seconds (available for both iOS and Android). By leveraging artificial intelligence, ARQx democratizes the design process, challenging a $350 billion dollar (2023) centralized industry. AI is set to disrupt over 300 million full-time jobs in the next decade, and the world of luxury is right in its cross-hairs. Token Utility: The ARQ Jewelry platform is powered by the $ARQX token, which allows each user to design new jewelry dozens of times a day. The more jewelry designed, the more token usage (in-app AI gas). The app also includes a buy-back & burn tax on ALL jewelry purchases... forcing increased buying pressure on the open market token as ARQx scales its user base & sales. Mass Adoption Ready: ARQx is built for ease-of-use by the combined audience of mainstream non-web3 & web3 alike. Traditional users can easily convert their fiat funds in-app into the token - without the hurdles of a legacy web3 user experience, creating an effortless USD to ARQX onramp. Huge mass adoption potential in a lucrative industry enables massive upside for this new AI luxury market.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 ARQX 兌換 AUD
A$0.001750704
|1 ARQX 兌換 GBP
￡0.0008862939
|1 ARQX 兌換 EUR
€0.0010504224
|1 ARQX 兌換 USD
$0.00109419
|1 ARQX 兌換 MYR
RM0.0048910293
|1 ARQX 兌換 TRY
₺0.0389750478
|1 ARQX 兌換 JPY
¥0.1703216154
|1 ARQX 兌換 RUB
₽0.109747257
|1 ARQX 兌換 INR
₹0.0946802607
|1 ARQX 兌換 IDR
Rp17.9375381136
|1 ARQX 兌換 PHP
₱0.0639335217
|1 ARQX 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.0550158732
|1 ARQX 兌換 BRL
R$0.0065979657
|1 ARQX 兌換 CAD
C$0.0015756336
|1 ARQX 兌換 BDT
৳0.1334145867
|1 ARQX 兌換 NGN
₦1.6990472901
|1 ARQX 兌換 UAH
₴0.0462076437
|1 ARQX 兌換 VES
Bs0.05908626
|1 ARQX 兌換 PKR
Rs0.3051258234
|1 ARQX 兌換 KZT
₸0.580467795
|1 ARQX 兌換 THB
฿0.0372790533
|1 ARQX 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0358128387
|1 ARQX 兌換 CHF
Fr0.000984771
|1 ARQX 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0085127982
|1 ARQX 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0109637838