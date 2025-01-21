ARQx AI 圖標

ARQx AI 價格 (ARQX)

USD

ARQx AI (ARQX) 實時價格圖表

$0.00109419
$0.00109419$0.00109419
-3.90%(1D)

今天 ARQx AI (ARQX) 的價格

今天 ARQx AI (ARQX) 的實時價格爲 0.00109419 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。ARQX 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
ARQx AI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.25K USD
- ARQx AI 當天價格變化爲 -3.95%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD

在獲取 MEXC 上從 ARQX兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ARQX 價格信息的首選平臺。

ARQx AI (ARQX) 價格表現 USD

今天內，ARQx AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0
在過去30天內，ARQx AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000242195
在過去60天內，ARQx AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0003017374
在過去90天內，ARQx AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0002105536623151029

時間段漲跌幅 (USD)漲跌幅 (%)
今日$ 0-3.95%
30天$ -0.0000242195-2.21%
60天$ -0.0003017374-27.57%
90天$ -0.0002105536623151029-16.13%

ARQx AI (ARQX) 價格分析

ARQx AI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：

$ 0.00106755
$ 0.00106755$ 0.00106755

$ 0.0011549
$ 0.0011549$ 0.0011549

$ 0.01715018
$ 0.01715018$ 0.01715018

+0.27%

-3.95%

-8.20%

ARQx AI (ARQX) 市場信息

深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 1.25K
$ 1.25K$ 1.25K

0.00
0.00 0.00

什麼是ARQx AI (ARQX)

ARQx ($ARQX) & its consumer-focused AI mobile app have the potential to revolutionize how jewelry & luxury is created the world over. The ARQ Jewelry app, the first of its kind, enables anyone on earth to instantly design & build professional-level jewelry in seconds (available for both iOS and Android). By leveraging artificial intelligence, ARQx democratizes the design process, challenging a $350 billion dollar (2023) centralized industry. AI is set to disrupt over 300 million full-time jobs in the next decade, and the world of luxury is right in its cross-hairs. Token Utility: The ARQ Jewelry platform is powered by the $ARQX token, which allows each user to design new jewelry dozens of times a day. The more jewelry designed, the more token usage (in-app AI gas). The app also includes a buy-back & burn tax on ALL jewelry purchases... forcing increased buying pressure on the open market token as ARQx scales its user base & sales. Mass Adoption Ready: ARQx is built for ease-of-use by the combined audience of mainstream non-web3 & web3 alike. Traditional users can easily convert their fiat funds in-app into the token - without the hurdles of a legacy web3 user experience, creating an effortless USD to ARQX onramp. Huge mass adoption potential in a lucrative industry enables massive upside for this new AI luxury market.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

ARQx AI (ARQX) 資源

白皮書
官網

大家還在問：關於 ARQx AI (ARQX) 的其他問題

免責聲明

加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。

ARQX 兌換爲當地貨幣

1 ARQX 兌換 AUD
A$0.001750704
1 ARQX 兌換 GBP
0.0008862939
1 ARQX 兌換 EUR
0.0010504224
1 ARQX 兌換 USD
$0.00109419
1 ARQX 兌換 MYR
RM0.0048910293
1 ARQX 兌換 TRY
0.0389750478
1 ARQX 兌換 JPY
¥0.1703216154
1 ARQX 兌換 RUB
0.109747257
1 ARQX 兌換 INR
0.0946802607
1 ARQX 兌換 IDR
Rp17.9375381136
1 ARQX 兌換 PHP
0.0639335217
1 ARQX 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.0550158732
1 ARQX 兌換 BRL
R$0.0065979657
1 ARQX 兌換 CAD
C$0.0015756336
1 ARQX 兌換 BDT
0.1334145867
1 ARQX 兌換 NGN
1.6990472901
1 ARQX 兌換 UAH
0.0462076437
1 ARQX 兌換 VES
Bs0.05908626
1 ARQX 兌換 PKR
Rs0.3051258234
1 ARQX 兌換 KZT
0.580467795
1 ARQX 兌換 THB
฿0.0372790533
1 ARQX 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0358128387
1 ARQX 兌換 CHF
Fr0.000984771
1 ARQX 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0085127982
1 ARQX 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0109637838