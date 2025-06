什麼是ARKEO (ARKEO)

Arkeo is an open, decentralized marketplace that turns raw blockchain RPC bandwidth into a tradeable good. Built on the Cosmos SDK, the network pairs node operators (“providers”) with dApps, wallets, exchanges, and AI agents that require fast, censorship-resistant access to chains like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cosmos. Providers secure a slot in the marketplace by bonding ARKEO tokens as collateral. The bonded amount works like a performance-linked security deposit: every validated RPC call earns them ARKEO, but if their uptime or response accuracy falls below on-chain thresholds, a portion of the bond is automatically slashed and redistributed. This mechanism enforces service quality without central oversight. Consumers pay per call or through subscription bundles, choosing providers by price, latency, and reliability metrics that are published on-chain. The ARKEO token also grants governance rights over fee curves, slashing parameters, and treasury spend. By commoditizing node access and aligning incentives with transparent staking economics, Arkeo removes reliance on centralized RPC gateways such as Infura, lowers the barrier to operating independent nodes, and strengthens decentralization across the entire Web3 stack.

ARKEO(ARKEO)代幣經濟

了解 ARKEO(ARKEO)的代幣經濟,有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制,代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 ARKEO 代幣的完整經濟學!