什麼是Arizona Iced Tea (99CENTS)

Arizonaicedtea (99cents) is inspired from a famous beverage brand which we used to enjoy in our childhood remembering its memories that created so many joyful moments across our generations. The token is deployed on Solana network along with the support and backing from huge network of whales. It’s time to return to the essence of simplified meme coins and first beverage inspired token to $1B market cap and beyond! Free CEX listings and aggressive marketing during and after launch.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Arizona Iced Tea (99CENTS) 資源 官網