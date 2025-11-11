ArcheriumAI is a platform designed to revolutionize DeFi trading by integrating advanced AI tools. It combines token safety analysis, wallet tracking, real-time signal systems, and an automated sniper bot, all powered by AI. The Token Analyzer goes beyond basic checks, decompiling smart contracts to detect risks like honeypots, delayed liquidity pulls, and fake renounces. The Wallet Tracker helps users monitor their portfolio, track success rates, and follow high-performing wallets. Signals are AI-driven, customizable, and designed to alert users to key trading opportunities, including abnormal volume and crash detections. The sniper bot automates trades with user-defined risk management settings, enabling fast and efficient execution. Built on its own Ethereum node, ArcheriumAI ensures real-time data access without relying on third parties, making trading safer, faster, and more reliable.