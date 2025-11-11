Arcana Network（XAR）代幣經濟學
Arcana Network（XAR）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Arcana Network（XAR）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Arcana Network（XAR）資訊
Arcana is a leading Chain Abstraction Protocol that lets users instantly spend assets across multiple chains from a single unified balance—no bridging needed. It is compatible with all self-custody wallets and supports seamless transactions across EVM and non-EVM chains. A seamless, bridgeless, and near-instant experience.
Web3 ecosystem has exploded with 100s of L1s, L2s, rollups, sidechains, and appchains, adding immense friction for users trying new chains, while chains struggle to attract and retain users and maintain TVL. Arcana solves this by providing unified balances, auto-funding gas fees with stablecoins, and near-instant multi-chain transactions.
Key differentiators of $XAR’s Chain Abstraction Protocol:
- EOA Wallet-Based Orchestration: Users can bring existing wallet addresses without locking funds or depositing into new accounts—maintaining full self-custody of assets.
- Gas Efficiency: Upto 5X lower gas fees compared to smart contract-based chain abstraction protocols
- Universal Addresses: Arcana does not create app-specific wallets that require users to deposit tokens. So users assets remain in a single wallet, accessible across apps —even on apps that do not support chain abstraction.
The Chain Abstraction protocol is live on Testnet, with a Mainnet release planned for Q1 2025. Users can experience Chain Abstraction through Arcana Wallet, a Chrome extension launched in Oct 2024, or via the SDK integrated by app developers.
Arcana’s Other Products Include:
- Arcana Auth SDK: An easy way for developers to onboard users and provide them with a non-custodial wallet. Users can log in using their email or social accounts and instantly receive a secure in-app wallet—no passwords, seed phrases, or installations required. It’s the fastest decentralized social login in Web3, with a sub-5-second login time
Across previously launched products, Arcana has experienced tremendous growth. Arcana Auth has generated over 4 Million wallets with 5,000+ apps deployed, since its launch in February 2023.
Since its inception in 2021, Arcana has raised 4.5Mn+ USD from leading investors and founders in the ecosystem such as Balaji Srinivasan, Founders of Polygon, Polygon Ventures, Woodstock, Republic Crypto, Digital Currency Group, Fenbushi, and 40+ investors. Arcana’s native token, $XAR, had its Reg D public token sale on the Republic platform on November 29, 2023, and is listed on Bybit, Gate, and MEXC.
Arcana Network（XAR）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Arcana Network（XAR）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 XAR 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
XAR 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 XAR 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 XAR 代幣的實時價格吧！
