什麼是Arcadium (ARCADIUM)

The Stadium Arcadium is the world's first user-owned yield farm! All pools emit both MYFRIENDS and ARCADIUM tokens. Stakers in our single MYFRIENDS pool receive proportional distributions of 75% of deposit fees, 50% of all other platform income, 3% of the 6.66% ARCADIUM transfer tax, and a swap to Layer 3 tokens. ARCADIUM receives 25% of deposit fees for AMM support, 50% of all other platform income, and 100% of all buyback support, including direct buybacks. Our indirect buybacks include Pulsar games that accept ARCADIUM and yield USDC as price money. We also purchased 300 PolyPunks that we will trade for ARCADIUM. Welcome to the Stadium Arcadium, where we truly take user benefits to the next level!

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Arcadium (ARCADIUM) 資源 官網