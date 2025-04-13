Arbswap 價格 (ARBS)
今天 Arbswap (ARBS) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。ARBS 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Arbswap 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 16.14 USD
- Arbswap 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ARBS兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ARBS 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Arbswap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Arbswap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Arbswap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Arbswap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|+3.31%
|60天
|$ 0
|-59.12%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Arbswap 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-18.96%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Arbswap is an Arbitrum-native DEX, which means we exist on both Arbitrum One and Nova. Our goal is to deliver the best game-fi optimised DEX. We believe simplicity is key and this is how our suite of products are configured. At present, Arbswap offers liquidity farming with flexible or locked position on both Nova and One: we allow projects to host LP incentives on both flexible farming a la your classic DEX; and locked farming a la Curve: the longer locked the higher boost you get. What makes your project unique? Arbswap is the first Game-Fi optimized DEX native to Arbitrum, active on both the One and Nova networks: the true meaning of Arbitrum-native. There are no DEXs as such on Arbitrum. Being native to Arbitrum has many benefits, which makes us unique. Though EVM-compatible like other L1 chains, Arbitrum actually has two very distinct deployments making it stand out from the other chains. Arbitrum Nova: a high throughput chain optimized for gaming and social apps; Arbitrum One: a scalable rollup chain with a strong innovative DeFi ecosystem. So being an AMM on top of these has allowed Arbswap to have a few competitive edges i.e. low fees, fast transactions and also simplicity at the heart of it. History of your project. As an early builder in the Arbitrum ecosystem, the Arbswap team started to build in late 2021. All core members worked for top DEXs and CEXs. This means that we know better than anyone else how to run a DEX. Based on the experience we have had in the past, we believe we are capable of creating the best DEX on Arbitrum eco. What’s next for your project? CEX listings are currently undergoing respective exchanges due diligence process. Other features launching include concentrated liquidity, cross chain farming, integrating Gamma, upgrade MasterChef to support liquidity What can your token be used for? Liquidity Mining, Staking, Launchpad allocation, governance
