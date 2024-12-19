什麼是ArbiPad (ARBI)

## What Is ArbiPad (ARBI)? ArbiPad — Next generation Arbitrum-zkSync based launchpad by Good Games Guild. ArbiPad is constructed as a bridge between the best crypto project and the global community, especially investors and community in the crypto sphere with transparency and a fair distribution system. ARBI is the native utility token that is used for: - To secure the IDO Allocation on ArbiPad, users have to stake their $ARBI. - Participating in ArbiPad Special Event — Free mint and Access to exclusive group. Unlock more benefits by holding $ARBI! - Incentive Rewards Program for Community ## How Many ARBI Tokens Are There in Circulation? There will 1,080,000,000 ARBI on the circulation of 10,000,000,000 ARBI of the total supply. ### Who Are the Founders of ARBIPAD? ArbiPad is built by Good Games Guild. Good Games Guild is a top guild project in the WEB3 space. As a top project, GGG has so many investors who were carefully selected based on their experience, knowledge, and understanding of the industry. Each of GGG's investors has a range of experience, including infrastructure, gaming, NFTs, DeFi, and some of the most respected global venture firms, such as Animoca, Chromia, OKEx NGC Ventures, Basics Capital, and many more. ### Where Can I Buy ARBIPAD (ARBI)? ARBI will be available on MEXC and Gate.io for upcoming token listing. And also ARBI will list on DEX, such as: Uniswap

ArbiPad (ARBI) 資源 白皮書 官網