Arbion AI（ARAI）資訊

Arbion AI — The AI Protocol for Web3 Automation

Arbion AI empowers developers, projects, and startups to deploy customizable AI agents that seamlessly connect with CEX, DEX, DeFi protocols, and external data feeds through plug & play APIs.

No complex setup. Fully decentralized. Privacy-first.

Key Features:

No-Code AI Agent Deployment Launch AI-driven automation without writing a single line of code.

Auto-Generated API Integrations Simplified API generation to connect with blockchain, exchanges, and off-chain data.

Multi-Platform Connectivity Integrate with CEXs, DEXs, DeFi protocols, Telegram, and more.

Privacy-Focused with zkML Technology Execute AI tasks in a secure, privacy-preserving environment using zero-knowledge machine learning.

Arbion AI is built for the next generation of Web3 builders.

Explore more at arbion.org