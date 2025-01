什麼是Arbidex (ARX)

Arbitrum Exchange is one of the first decentralized exchanges (DEX) with an automated market-maker (AMM) on the Arbitrum . Compared to its competitors, Arbitrum Exchange allows the swapping of crypto assets with the lowest fees! Rewards from Yield Farming are among the most lucrative in the entire Arbitrum. Additionally, Arbitrum Exchange offers a unique feature that allows users to stake $ARX and earn 100% of the protocol revenue generated. And not only this but Arbitrum Exchange has no arbitrage bots, offering you the best rates.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Arbidex (ARX) 資源 白皮書 官網