Arabic 價格 (ABIC)
今天 Arabic (ABIC) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。ABIC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Arabic 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 7.29 USD
- Arabic 當天價格變化爲 +0.70%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ABIC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ABIC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Arabic 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Arabic 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Arabic 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Arabic 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.70%
|30天
|$ 0
|+2.00%
|60天
|$ 0
|+22.54%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Arabic 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.17%
+0.70%
+2.39%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Arabic Cash is the world's first independent decentralized financial instrument based on loans and deposits backed by Arab capital. It aims to attract new investments in the development of the digital economy of the Arab world. Recently, excessive bureaucracy and complex financial monitoring of the Eastern region, like a giant dam, have blocked investment flows from all over the world. Arabic Cash is now ready to make a difference. Now any inhabitant of the planet can invest in the rapidly developing countries of the Eastern region. All investments accumulate in the decentralized Binance Smart Chain - the most reliable and profitable e-commerce platform to date. With Arabic Cash technology, the world will have revolutionary tools for doing business. The official ABIC token allows you to make money transfers in large volumes, which is now necessary for business in the Arab countries. The ArabicSwap Decentralized Exchange allows you to preserve assets and generate passive income that no other bank can match. And the CryptoBank phenomenon will solve the global issues of lending to large financial sectors without the participation of intermediaries. All of this will eventually turn into a large-scale financial ecosystem that can become a real phenomenon in a rapidly changing world.
