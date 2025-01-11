Aqua Goat 價格 (AQUAGOAT)
今天 Aqua Goat (AQUAGOAT) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。AQUAGOAT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Aqua Goat 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.67 USD
- Aqua Goat 當天價格變化爲 +0.35%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 AQUAGOAT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 AQUAGOAT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Aqua Goat 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Aqua Goat 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Aqua Goat 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Aqua Goat 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.35%
|30天
|$ 0
|+10.15%
|60天
|$ 0
|+38.45%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Aqua Goat 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.06%
+0.35%
-5.17%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
AquaGoat is a decentralized frictionless yield-generation utility eco-token. The token operates on an automated liquidity-locking and self-staking direct distribution protocol, providing safe, secure and hassle-free transactions and yield-generation for all holders. AquaGoat is the native utility token of the AquaGoat.Finance ecosystem and will be used for: Network donation pooling and staking E-commerce integration for use in material purchases NFT marketplace transactions APO-yield farming and staking AquaGoat Crypto-Asset exchange Recognizing the harmful impacts of cryptocurrency mining on the environment, AquaGoat focusses on ecological conversation efforts, helping to offset, mitigate, and potentially reverse the damage done by humans and conventional mining processes of the past, all while generating income for network participants. Tokenomics AquaGoat launched with a maximum total supply of 100 Quadrillion on genesis, with 40% of the supply sent to a burn wallet as a deflationary force on the token. Every transaction with AquaGoat incurs a 4% fee - 50% is locked in liquidity, 30% is directly distributed to all holders, and the remaining 20% is burned. With the total amount burned growing over time, the amount of available supply and yield generated decreases as the burn rate increases, forcing currency appreciation and asset-value protection. Background AquaGoat was stealth-launched by an Australian developer on April 7, 2021. Since its inception, an international development team was formed out of investors from the community. Continuing with the community-driven aspect, the development team aims for community involvement and maintains full transparency for the project, holding polls and discussions with the community for key decisions with the project, culminating with a community-led decision to pursue ocean rehabilitation efforts with The Ocean Clean Up. The development team comes from a diverse background of established positions in different sectors and respectable companies, providing their expertise and experience for the mutual benefit of the project and holders. Within 4 days, AquaGoat has attained a strong cult-following, growing to a network of over 1600 holders, with over 1000 members in the community Telegram, and countless others on connected social media pages. AquaGoat's long term goal is to establish itself as an industry leader in the emerging Decentralized Finance sector, focusing on ecological conservation efforts to reduce the man-induced effects of global climate change, while providing economic empowerment for all through an appreciating decentralized yield-generating cryptocurrency.
