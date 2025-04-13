Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund 價格 (ACRED)
今天 Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund (ACRED) 的實時價格爲 1,009.41 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 65.52M USD。ACRED 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund 當天價格變化爲 +0.01%
- 其循環供應量爲 64.91K USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ACRED兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ACRED 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.052086。
在過去30天內，Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.7691704200。
在過去60天內，Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.052086
|+0.01%
|30天
|$ +0.7691704200
|+0.08%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.04%
+0.01%
-0.29%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
This feeder fund invests in the Apollo Diversified Credit Fund ("Underlying Fund") which seeks to generate a return comprised of both current income and capital appreciation, emphasizing current income with low volatility and low correlation to the broader markets. ✓ Seasoned Asset Manager: Apollo draws on 30+ years of experience, aiming to achieve attractive returns across the risk spectrum through proprietary origination, credit strategies, and a flexible approach to borrower needs.(1) ✓ Historical Track Record of Outperformance: A diversified, global credit strategy with potential for enhanced income and attractive risk-adjusted returns across various market cycles. ✓ 0% Performance Fee ✓ $0 Redemptions ✓ Pricing Transparency: Daily pricing transparency and daily liquidity.(2) The Underlying Fund takes a multi-asset private and public credit approach centered around five key pillars: ✓ Corporate Direct Lending: Targets large scale corporate originations and sponsor-backed issuers of first lien, senior secured and unitranche loans, utilizing Apollo’s proprietary sourcing channel. ✓ Asset-Backed Lending: Focuses on agile deployment of capital into origination and proprietary sourcing channels across a broad mandate of asset-backed investments, with a focus on investments collateralized by tangible investments. ✓ Performing Credit: Primarily pursues liquid, performing senior secured corporate credits to generate total return. ✓ Dislocated Credit: Seeks to use contingent capital to tactically pursue “dislocated” credit opportunities such as stressed, performing assets that sell-off due to technical and/or non-fundamental reasons. ✓ Structured Credit: Focuses on structured credit opportunities across diverse asset types, vintages, maturities, jurisdictions, and capital structure priorities (for example, CLOs, residential, and commercial mortgage backed securities among others).9 (1) Diversification does not ensure profit or protect against loss. (2) Investment performance is not guaranteed and is subject to market risks.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 ACRED 兌換 VND
₫25,882,281.81
|1 ACRED 兌換 AUD
A$1,604.9619
|1 ACRED 兌換 GBP
￡767.1516
|1 ACRED 兌換 EUR
€888.2808
|1 ACRED 兌換 USD
$1,009.41
|1 ACRED 兌換 MYR
RM4,461.5922
|1 ACRED 兌換 TRY
₺38,276.8272
|1 ACRED 兌換 JPY
¥144,860.4291
|1 ACRED 兌換 RUB
₽83,962.7238
|1 ACRED 兌換 INR
₹86,768.8836
|1 ACRED 兌換 IDR
Rp16,823,493.2706
|1 ACRED 兌換 KRW
₩1,433,816.4345
|1 ACRED 兌換 PHP
₱57,718.0638
|1 ACRED 兌換 EGP
￡E.51,762.5448
|1 ACRED 兌換 BRL
R$5,915.1426
|1 ACRED 兌換 CAD
C$1,392.9858
|1 ACRED 兌換 BDT
৳122,390.9625
|1 ACRED 兌換 NGN
₦1,604,780.2062
|1 ACRED 兌換 UAH
₴41,698.7271
|1 ACRED 兌換 VES
Bs71,668.11
|1 ACRED 兌換 PKR
Rs282,422.8239
|1 ACRED 兌換 KZT
₸520,572.9252
|1 ACRED 兌換 THB
฿33,784.9527
|1 ACRED 兌換 TWD
NT$32,674.6017
|1 ACRED 兌換 AED
د.إ3,704.5347
|1 ACRED 兌換 CHF
Fr817.6221
|1 ACRED 兌換 HKD
HK$7,822.9275
|1 ACRED 兌換 MAD
.د.م9,367.3248
|1 ACRED 兌換 MXN
$20,491.023