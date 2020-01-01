Apicoin（API）資訊

Apicoin ($API) is the official token of API, the first AI-powered crypto influencer (KOL). Combining advanced machine learning with community engagement, $API delivers real-time sh*tcoin calls, trend analysis, and trading insights. With unique utilities like staking, exclusive NFTs, and access to a gated Call Lounge, $API aims to empower degens with cutting-edge tools and exclusive perks. Future plans include AI-powered livestreaming for live calls, market trends, and community interaction, solidifying $API as the ultimate degen utility token.